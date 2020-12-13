Kerala CM's free Covid vaccine announcement dubbed an election gimmick

Kerala CM's free vaccine promise dubbed election tactic

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that Covid-19 vaccines would be provided free of cost to all

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 13 2020, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 14:38 ist
The Chief Minister made the announcement at Kannur district, one of the four districts going to the polls on Monday. Credit: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's announcement that Covid-19 vaccines will be provided free of cost to all has triggered a political row with the Congress and BJP alleging that the promise is a violation of the election code of conduct.

Vijayan said on Saturday that Covid-19 vaccines would be provided free of cost to all. The third and last phase of the local body elections in Kerala is scheduled to be held on Monday.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor M M Hassan and BJP state president K Surendran said that petitions would be given to State Election Commission in this regard. Hassan said that the Chief Minister's announcement was only aimed at influencing voters during the elections.

Hassan asked how a CM can make such an announcement at this point when the Centre has not issued any directive on vaccines yet.

Surendran said that the Chief Minister's announcement of free Covid vaccines supply was an election gimmick only as the Centre would be providing the vaccines free.

Meanwhile, CPM Kerala secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said that the announcement of free Covid-19 vaccine supply was part of the ongoing measures of the government.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at Kannur district, one of the four districts going to the polls on Monday. Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasargod are the other districts. Counting will be held on Wednesday. The state is also on a high alert against chances of a Covid-19 surge owing to electioneering.

Most political parties have been demanding a free supply of Covid-19 vaccines and had even included it in the election manifesto.

Hassan said that the UDF was never opposed to free Covid-19 vaccine supply, but was also questioning the timing of the announcement, that too without any preparation. The Chief Minister earlier announced that free Christmas kits would be given to all ration cardholders, which was also a violation of election norms, he said.

