Kerala CM's popular dialogue hits him back

"There is a life involved in each file," a popular statement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a couple of years back urging government employees to avoid undue delay in processing files, is now hitting him back with popular personalities like Padma Shri recipient architect G Shankar and filmmaker Joy Mathew recollecting this statement while pointing out lapses of government machinery.

Shankar, known for his cost effective and eco-friendly architecture, had posted a video the other day lamenting that he was struggling to pay salaries to his employees owing to the huge dues from the government for various projects completed. This was happening at a time when a Chief Minister who stated that there is a life involved in each file is heading the state.

Shankar who run the Habitat Technology group also said that payments for the construction of K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts completed over four years back were even still pending. A section of officials were trying to find out reasons for delaying payments. The government may take steps so that employees could be paid salaries during the coming Onam festival season, he urged.

Filmmaker and actor Joy Mathew came in support of Shankar and said in a social media post that it was not lives involved in files, but bribe. "While coming to power, popular statements like each file involved a life was made. But the people have now realized that it was not lives, but officials who seek bribe involved in each file," he said.

Mathew also said the bitter experience of renowned architect Shankar was not an isolated one.