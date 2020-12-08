Kerala CM's staff hospitalised ahead of ED questioning for third time

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary C M Raveendran was hospitalised for the third time after Enforcement Directorate summoned him as part of probe against the gold smuggling racket.

Raveendran kept off from appearing before ED twice earlier last month citing Covid-19 infection and post-Covid treatment. Subsequently, ED issued a fresh summons asking him to appear on December 10. Since he got hospitalised today, the chances of him appearing before ED on Thursday was bleak.

Sources at the Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital hospital said that Raveendran came to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon complaining of fever, cold and cough and sought treatment for post-Covid ailments. Subsequently he was hospitilised.

The opposition parties had earlier raised doubts even over the Covid infection of Raveendran and alleged of deliberate attempts to evade ED quizzing. The allegations assumed significance as he was very close to the Chief Minister and many other CPM leaders.

Raveendran was learnt to have come under ED scanner after Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar, who was earlier held by ED, was quizzed. ED had already collected details regarding wealth and investments of Raveednran as well his family members, said sources.