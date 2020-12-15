Kerala CM's staff summoned by ED again in gold smuggling case

Gold smuggling case: Kerala CM's staff summoned by ED

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Dec 15 2020
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 21:41 ist
Kerala Chief Minister's additional private secretary C M Raveendran has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for the fourth time in connection with the probe against gold smuggling accused.

He has been directed to appear before ED on Thursday.

Though he was summoned trice earlier, he kept off citing Covid infection and post-Covid ailments.

Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports that he moved a petition in Kerala High Court citing his health issues. The ED, which is probing into the money laundering by the gold smuggling accused, was already learnt to have collected details of wealth and investments of Raveendran and his close family members.

