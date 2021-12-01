Kerala college students dance their way to raise awareness on AIDS

A group of college students in the city on Wednesday danced and exhibited posters to express solidarity with AIDS patients across the world and seeking to end discrimination shown towards them.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of the Zamorin's Guruvayurappan College and the JDT Islam Polytechnic College gathered on the busy SMS street, a heritage area here, and showcased their artistic skills to commemorate the World AIDS Day and highlight the plight of the affected persons.

'End inequalities, End AIDS' is the commemorative theme of the day this year.

When the students, cutting across gender, grooved to film songs played, a large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the live performance. After the flash mob and skit, the students conveyed the message of the day among the audience and stressed the need to end inequality in the name of the disease. Besides NSS, the Government Women and Children Hospital at Kottaparambu here was also associated with the awareness drive.

"The campaign is organised to create awareness in the society on the need to end inequalities shown to AIDS patients and consider them as one among them," Dr C K Afzal, one of the organisers of the programme, said Posters, expressing solidarity with the AIDS patients across the world, were also put up during the event.

