Kerala college students dance to raise AIDS awareness

Kerala college students dance their way to raise awareness on AIDS

'End inequalities, End AIDS' is the commemorative theme of the day this year

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode ,
  • Dec 01 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 15:40 ist
HIV, AIDS awareness ribbon. Credit: Getty Images

A group of college students in the city on Wednesday danced and exhibited posters to express solidarity with AIDS patients across the world and seeking to end discrimination shown towards them.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of the Zamorin's Guruvayurappan College and the JDT Islam Polytechnic College gathered on the busy SMS street, a heritage area here, and showcased their artistic skills to commemorate the World AIDS Day and highlight the plight of the affected persons.

'End inequalities, End AIDS' is the commemorative theme of the day this year.

When the students, cutting across gender, grooved to film songs played, a large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the live performance. After the flash mob and skit, the students conveyed the message of the day among the audience and stressed the need to end inequality in the name of the disease. Besides NSS, the Government Women and Children Hospital at Kottaparambu here was also associated with the awareness drive.

"The campaign is organised to create awareness in the society on the need to end inequalities shown to AIDS patients and consider them as one among them," Dr C K Afzal, one of the organisers of the programme, said Posters, expressing solidarity with the AIDS patients across the world, were also put up during the event. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AIDS
Kerala
HIV/AIDS
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 