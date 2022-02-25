Kerala Cong battles fresh row over spying allegations

Congress in Kerala had been struggling to get rid of internal disputes and now the party is witnessing a fresh row over allegations of spying.

According to reports, Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran deputed two of his confidants to the Thiruvananthapuram residence of opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress on Thursday night following supposed secret information that a group meeting was under way.

While Sudhakaran denied the reports of spying, Satheesan said that many party leaders frequently visit his official residence for discussions, especially since the party reorganisation was still going on. Such meetings could not be considered group meetings as he was not part of any groups, Satheesan said.

Sudhakaran and Satheesan were brought to the Congress leadership in Kerala by the national leadership with a clear message of putting an end to the groupism, since it (involving senior leaders like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala ) was considered to be a key reason for the party's defeat in the Assembly polls for the second consecutive time.

There were allegations that the reorganisation of the party's state leadership had not only curbed the groupism but paved the way for a new power centre under the control of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, as he played a key role in bringing Satheesan and Sudhakaran to the leadership.

As per reports, it was by around 10 pm on Thursday that two persons including a state general secretary of the party were deputed by Sudhakaran to Cantonment house, the official residence of the opposition leader in Thiruvananthapuram. Some prominent district leaders of the party and some MLAs were reported to be present there at that time.

Sources said that Sudhakaran may take up the matter with the party's national leadership.

