Kerala Cong battles fresh row over spying allegations

Kerala Cong battles fresh row over spying allegations

Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran is now accused of deploying spys on Satheesan

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 25 2022, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 20:34 ist
Congress. Credit: Getty Images

Congress in Kerala had been struggling to get rid of internal disputes and now the party is witnessing a fresh row over allegations of spying.

According to reports, Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran deputed two of his confidants to the Thiruvananthapuram residence of opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress on Thursday night following supposed secret information that a group meeting was under way.

While Sudhakaran denied the reports of spying, Satheesan said that many party leaders frequently visit his official residence for discussions, especially since the party reorganisation was still going on. Such meetings could not be considered group meetings as he was not part of any groups, Satheesan said.

Sudhakaran and Satheesan were brought to the Congress leadership in Kerala by the national leadership with a clear message of putting an end to the groupism, since it (involving senior leaders like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala ) was considered to be a key reason for the party's defeat in the Assembly polls for the second consecutive time.

There were allegations that the reorganisation of the party's state leadership had not only curbed the groupism but paved the way for a new power centre under the control of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, as he played a key role in bringing Satheesan and Sudhakaran to the leadership.

As per reports, it was by around 10 pm on Thursday that two persons including a state general secretary of the party were deputed by Sudhakaran to Cantonment house, the official residence of the opposition leader in Thiruvananthapuram. Some prominent district leaders of the party and some MLAs were reported to be present there at that time.

Sources said that Sudhakaran may take up the matter with the party's national leadership.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Kerala
K Sudhakaran
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

 