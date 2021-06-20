Kerala Congress chief continues attack against CM; May invite trouble over murder claim

As Congress's new Kerala chief K Sudhakaran continues his attack against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by digging the past, a remark of Sudhakaran's is likely to land him in a legal tangle.

Sudhakaran, a Lok Sabha MP, said on Saturday that while 28 Congress workers were killed by Left Front workers over the years in Kannur, Congress workers were involved only in the murder of Nanu, a hotel worker.

This statement is now being highlighted by Nanu's family as well as CPM leaders as a confession of Sudhakaran in the case in which all accused were acquitted. Nanu's wife Bhargavi told local media that she would move a court seeking a reinvestigation as all the accused were acquitted. Nanu, a hotel worker, was murdered in a bomb attack aimed at the hotel owner allegedly by Congress activists in 1992.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran said in a social media post on Sunday that he would continue his 'personal attack' on Vijayan as those who act as dictators need to be dealt with personally. Sudhakaran also recollected remarks of former justice K Sukumaran that Vijayan had mafia connections.

Sudhakaran's personal attack on Vijayan was also getting backing from senior Congress leaders. Former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that it was Vijayan who initiated a personal attack against Sudhakaran ever since the latter became the Kerala PCC president. Congress senior leader K Muraleedharan said that Vijayan's statements against Sudhakaran were unbecoming of a Chief Minister. Congress leaders also alleged that Vijayan was trying to divert attention from the allegations against the government over illegal tree felling.