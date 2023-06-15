Kerala Congress chief writes to PM about Christians' plight in Uttar Pradesh

Amid attempts by the BJP leaders to woo the Christian community in Kerala, the Congress on Thursday came out with a fact-finding report, highlighting the “plights” of the Christians in Uttar Pradesh.

Based on the report prepared by a fact-finding committee appointed by the party, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran shot off an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the protection and the well-being of Christians in UP.

Sudhakaran said that ever since the BJP assumed power in Uttar Pradesh, Christian-run institutions and their members had been facing attacks and malicious prosecutions.

"Certain radical elements linked to Sangh Parivar organisations seemed to be attempting to seize control and ownership of the Christian institutions. They were leveraging their political influence to intimidate the vulnerable minority community. A significant number of people, including those hailing from Kerala, were falsely accused of offences related to illegal religious conversion," Sudhakaran said in the letter.

Sudhakaran also said cases were initiated against many without valid complaints. As per the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, only affected persons or their close relatives have the right to file complaints on offences under the Act. But, most cases were initiated by Sangh Parivar leaders rather than the genuinely affected persons.

Congress leader from the Pathanamthitta district Anil Thomas submitted the fact-finding report after visiting UP and interacting with those in jails, including Pastor Jose Pappachan and his wife Sheeja. Thomas said Pappachan has serious health issues and needs immediate help.

Sudhakaran said the fact-finding team was formed following the representations from Pentecostal outfits in Kerala.

With the BJP launching an all-out effort to make inroads into the Christian vote banks with Modi and senior leaders calling on church heads in Kerala, the Congress had decided to start a counter-campaign, highlighting the plight of Christians in BJP-ruled states.