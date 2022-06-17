Kerala Congress’ decision to keep off NRI meet condemned

The decision by the Congress in Kerala to not attend a convention of the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from the state that was organised by the state government has been flayed by the CPM. The ruling party called the boycott Congress’ anti-NRI stand; even some NRIs berated Congress' decision.

The Opposition alliance of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) party decided to stay away from the third edition of the NRI meet, called 'Loka Kerala Sabha', in solidarity with the ongoing protests against the Chief Minister, the police action against Congress party workers, as well as the CPM’s attacks on party offices.

The three-day event is being held at the Kerala Assembly complex to discuss NRIs’ issues, as well as to seek their investments in the state.

Kerala has a sizable NRI population of around 40 lakhs; remittance by them is a major contribution to the state's economy. Families of these NRIs are also considered key vote banks in many parts of the state.

During the inaugural session of the event on Friday Malayali NRI businessman, and Lulu Group’s chairman, M A Yusuff Ali expressed his displeasure over the Opposition party’s absence. Ali said that the ruling and opposition parties should remain united on issues of development.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said it was a collective decision by UDF to stay away from the event. He alleged that there was no progress in the proposals made in the previous editions of the NRI meet. The party also accused the government of spending money on the event at the time of a financial crisis in the state.

CPM’s Kerala state secretariat said that the Congress' decision to boycott the NRI meet reflected its lack of interest towards NRI’s welfare, and the party’s apathy towards their grievances. Kerala Assembly speaker M B Rajesh also flayed the Congress for criticising the state’s spending money on the event.

The 351-member Loka Kerala Sabha includes MLAs and MPs from the state, along with representatives of Malayali NRIs, as well as Malayalis living in other states.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not attend the event, citing health issues.