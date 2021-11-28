Kerala Congress expel Kannur leader over indiscipline

A Congress leader in Kerala has been expelled from the party for rebel activities.

Mambaram Divakaran, a prominent leader from Kannur district, was expelled by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday citing violation of party discipline.

Divakaran had announced that he would contest as a rebel candidate in the elections to the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital Society at Thalassery in the district – where he is currently president. The Kannur district PCC had already announced its candidates for the polls.

Divakaran, who had earlier contested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly elections, had differences with Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran, who is also from Kannur district. This was also said to be a reason for the present developments.

Check out latest DH videos here