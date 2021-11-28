Kerala Congress expel Kannur leader over indiscipline

Kerala Congress expel Kannur leader over indiscipline

Divakaran, who had earlier contested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly elections, had differences with Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 28 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 22:52 ist
Former Kannur Congress leader Mambaram Divakaran. Credit: Facebook/divakaran.mambaram

A Congress leader in Kerala has been expelled from the party for rebel activities.

Mambaram Divakaran, a prominent leader from Kannur district, was expelled by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday citing violation of party discipline.

Divakaran had announced that he would contest as a rebel candidate in the elections to the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital Society at Thalassery in the district – where he is currently president. The Kannur district PCC had already announced its candidates for the polls.

Divakaran, who had earlier contested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly elections, had differences with Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran, who is also from Kannur district. This was also said to be a reason for the present developments.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Congress
kannur
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 