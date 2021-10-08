Kerala Congress issues show cause notice to 97 leaders for lapses in electioneering

The Congress leadership in Kerala has issued show cause notices to 97 party leaders for alleged lapses in the Assembly election works.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said that stringent action would be taken against those who worked against the party and those who were not willing to work for the party at the local level would not be considered for any posts in the party.

The show cause notices were issued on the basis of reports by enquiry commissions appointed by the party following the setback faced in the elections.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front faced defeat for the second consecutive time in Kerala Assembly elections earlier this year. In the 140 member Kerala Assembly, the UDF got only 41 seats, which was six seats lesser that 47 seats it won in 2016 elections. Subsequent to the election defeat, a leadership change was already effected in the state by replacing Mullappally Ramachandran with Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran as the PCC president and Ramesh Chennithala with V D Satheesan as leader of opposition.

Sudhakaran said that the party would also specifically look into 58 complaints pertaining to organisational issues and acts that caused defamation to the party among the people. A three member committee was also appointed to have detailed evaluation of the reasons for defeat of the UDF candidates in nine constituencies where there was high victory chances.

Stringent action would be taken against leaders who had worked against the official candidates and kept off from electioneering. Those who were now willing to work for the victory of the party candidates at the local level would not be considered for any posts in the party. Loyalty to leaders for favors would not be entertained, said Sudhakaran.

Meanwhile, the selection of office bearers for the Kerala PCC and the party district committees were in the final stages. The party is already facing internal rifts after the selection of the district committee presidents.

Watch latest videos by DH here: