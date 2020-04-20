Congress leader, 5 others held for violating lockdown

Kerala Congress leader, 5 others held for violating coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, Kollam,
  • Apr 20 2020, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 20:38 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

A Congress leader and five other party workers have been arrested for allegedly violating the lockdown protocol by arriving at the district Collector's office to submit a memorandum, police said on Monday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Bindhu Krishna, the Kollam district Congress Committee president, along with the five, was arrested while arriving a the Collector's office to submit a memorandum seeking intervention in matters related to non-resident Keralites.

"We arrested her and five others for violating the lockdown protocol," police said. As per the lockdown norms, a gathering of five or more persons have been banned.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

However, Krishna claimed that she and other party workers followed the lockdown guidelines and maintained social distancing while they went to submit the memorandum.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Kerala
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 