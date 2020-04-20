Kerala Congress leader, 5 others held for violating coronavirus lockdown

A Congress leader and five other party workers have been arrested for allegedly violating the lockdown protocol by arriving at the district Collector's office to submit a memorandum, police said on Monday.
Bindhu Krishna, the Kollam district Congress Committee president, along with the five, was arrested while arriving a the Collector's office to submit a memorandum seeking intervention in matters related to non-resident Keralites.
"We arrested her and five others for violating the lockdown protocol," police said. As per the lockdown norms, a gathering of five or more persons have been banned.
However, Krishna claimed that she and other party workers followed the lockdown guidelines and maintained social distancing while they went to submit the memorandum.
