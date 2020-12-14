Kerala Congress leader's love towards blind pet goes viral

While the inhumane gesture of a Kerala man dragging his pet along the road by tying it to the rear side of his speeding car is being widely condemned, Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has a soothing story to tell, the love and affection his family and their visually impaired pet shares.

Yusuf, 62, a native of Chengamanad in the suburbs of Eranakulam district did the inhumane act towards his pet, a female local breed aged around five, on Friday. The reason was the dislike of his family towards the pet. With the video of cruelty triggering strong resentment, the police swiftly nabbed him and initiated legal action.

Expressing his pain over the cruelty toward the dog, Chennithala shared the story of his pet Scooby, a Labrador, on social media, which has gone viral.

His younger son Ramit brought the puppy to their house about two and a half years back. It got acquainted with all the family members very soon.

It was after some time that they noticed that Scooby was visually impaired as it often stops by ramming into the legs of others. Though they were deeply pained by that, it only made their love and affection towards Scooby more intense. Scooby is also overcoming its blindness with its sharp nose and ears, says Ramesh.

Ramesh winds up his post with an appeal not to hurt pets. Dogs used to love its master more than it loves its own body. It will return double the love that its masters give it. This world is not only for human beings but for pets as well.

Meanwhile, the dog that suffered cruelty is now recovering at an animal shelter. BJP leader and People for Animal chairperson Maneka Gandhi also urged the police to take stringent action against the accused.