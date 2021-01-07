Kerala Congress leaders make a beeline to bishop houses to regain Christian vote banks

Concerned over the cracks in its traditional Christian vote bank, top leaders of Congress in Kerala are making a beeline to bishop houses to regain the confidence of the community ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

While former chief minister Oommen Chandy called on a bishop on Wednesday, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar and Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty also visited various church heads in the last two weeks.

The Christian votes in Kerala, which comes to nearly 20%, has generally favoured the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

However, in the just concluded local body polls, the UDF witnessed massive erosion of votes in many Christian belts, especially in central Kerala. Alliance with Welfare Party of India, the UDF's stand on issues like the reservation for economically weaker sections in general category and exit of Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K Mani are said to some factors leading to shifting of Christian votes.

Some church leaders had openly expressed their dissent against the stands taken by Congress ahead of the local body polls. Ongoing campaigns by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front that the Muslim League is dictating terms to the Congress also caused a dent in Christian vote bank.

To counter the erosion of vote bank, leaders of Congress and its coalition partners are visiting the church heads to regain the lost confidence.

Chandy, who is being brought back to the limelight of Congress leadership in Kerala to face the Assembly polls, called on Changanassery Archbishop Joseph Perumthottam on Wednesday. Perumthottam had openly flayed the IUML for opposing economic reservation.

Anwar, who is on a mission to strengthen Congress party in Kerala ahead of the Assembly polls, called on Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Malankara Catholic Church Cardinal Baselios Cleemis and Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa of Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church.

Kunhalikutty, who has said that he is going to quit Lok Sabha MP post to focus on Kerala politics, was the first from the UDF to call on bishops soon after the setback faced by UDF in the local body polls. He had met Cardinal Baselios Cleemis and bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Diocese of Thamarassery Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil.

While the leaders general termed the meetings as courtesy calls, the intentions of regaining the rapport were quite obvious.