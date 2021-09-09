Kerala Congress leadership prescribes series of initiatives in a bid to revamp party

In a bid to revamp the Congress in Kerala, the new state leadership has prescribed a series of initiatives ranging from incentives to party cadres to restrictions on the self-promotion of leaders.

The new state leadership of the party comprising Kerala PCC president and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran and leader of opposition V D Satheesan is trying to give a semi-cadre structure to the party to ensure discipline and proper coordination in the hierarchy.

As the first steps of revamping, the district Congress committee presidents were selected by overcoming the pressure from the prominent groups in the party that are led by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The fresh guidelines for the party's functioning that were discussed at a workshop for the new district leaders that concluded on Thursday prescribed monthly incentives for full-time party cadres as well as the formation of district-level forums to settle internal differences. The widely criticised practice of party leaders gathering in stages during party functions as well as leaders setting up their own flex boards would be also done away with.

Sudhakaran said that there would not be any compromise in party discipline. Party office-bearers would be given specific responsibilities with targets and it would be constantly reviewed. Underperformers would not be allowed to continue.

In view of allegations that women were not given adequate representation as no woman was made district president, the state leadership decided to reserve one panchayat committee president post in each Assembly constituency for women. Adequate representation of women would be ensured while finalising the state and district office-bearers of the party, he said.

