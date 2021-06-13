Kerala: Congress' Lok Sabha MP Ramya Haridas alleges of threat and abuse by Left workers

Lok Sabha MP Ramya Haridas of the Congress alleged threat and abuse by left-front workers at her constituency Alathur in Palakkad district in Kerala on Sunday.

In a petition to the police, the MP alleged that a former panchayat president of Alathur and seven others abused and raised a threat on her life. The MP said that the incident happened while she was talking to some women volunteers engaged in the fight against Covid-19.

The MP also sat on the road in protest for some time and later lodged the petition.