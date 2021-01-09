Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani resigns as RS MP

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani resigns as Rajya Sabha member; cause of concern for NCP

Mani's fresh move is also being seen as a cause for concern for the NCP in Kerala as the Pala seat is now held by the party's MLA Mani C Kappan

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 09 2021, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 19:15 ist
Credit: Wikimedia Commons Photo

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, strengthening speculations of him contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls from the Pala seat in Kottayam district which was held by his father K M Mani for over 50 years in a row till his death in 2019.

Mani's fresh move is also being seen as a cause of concern for the NCP in Kerala as the Pala seat is now held by the party's MLA Mani C Kappan.

The Jose K Mani-led faction of the Kerala Congress (M) had recently joined the CPM-led Left Front in Kerala, severing ties with the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Hence, Jose decided to quit the Rajya Sabha seat.

The NCP, which is also a coalition partner in the Left Front, won the Pala seat in the Assembly bypoll subsequent to K M Mani's death. 

The NCP's Mani C Kappan has already stated that he would contest from Pala in the upcoming election. There is, however, a difference of opinion within the NCP  over the issue with the party national leadership also intervening in the issue.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Rajya Sabha
Venkaiah naidu
NCP
Kottayam

What's Brewing

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

 