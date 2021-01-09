Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani resigns as Rajya Sabha member; cause of concern for NCP

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, strengthening speculations of him contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls from the Pala seat in Kottayam district which was held by his father K M Mani for over 50 years in a row till his death in 2019.

Mani's fresh move is also being seen as a cause of concern for the NCP in Kerala as the Pala seat is now held by the party's MLA Mani C Kappan.

The Jose K Mani-led faction of the Kerala Congress (M) had recently joined the CPM-led Left Front in Kerala, severing ties with the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Hence, Jose decided to quit the Rajya Sabha seat.

The NCP, which is also a coalition partner in the Left Front, won the Pala seat in the Assembly bypoll subsequent to K M Mani's death.

The NCP's Mani C Kappan has already stated that he would contest from Pala in the upcoming election. There is, however, a difference of opinion within the NCP over the issue with the party national leadership also intervening in the issue.