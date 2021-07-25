Kerala Congress MP allegedly flouts Covid-19 norms by hosting party meeting at hotel during lockdown

A Congress MP from Kerala, Ramya Haridas, has allegedly dined with a group of party workers at a hotel flouting the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. A video of the MP and Congress local leaders and workers dining at a hotel in Palakkad town in Kerala on Sunday has gone viral.

Some Congress workers could be also seen manhandling a couple of youths who questioned the MP for dining and flouting Covid protocol. But the MP, who represents Alathur in Palakkad, could be heard saying that she was waiting for a parcel.

Owing to the Covid-19 situation, dining at hotels has been restricted in Kerala.

The local police registered a case against the hotel for violating lockdown rules.