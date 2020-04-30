Kerala Congress MP booked for flouting lockdown norms

A case was registered against Congress MP Adoor Prakash on charges of flouting lockdown norms.

The MP, who represents Attingal constituency in Thiruvananthapuram, attended a function to distribute food kits at Nedumangad, about 20 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Social distance norms were allegedly not followed at the function and over 50 people attended it.

Hence a case was registered against the MP and the organisers under various Sections of Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, IPC and Kerala Police Act.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Meanwhile, Congress staged a protest alleging that no action was taken against Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran who attended a function at a school recently.

Some Congress leaders had even filed a police complaint against the minister earlier.