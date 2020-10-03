Kerala Congress Ramesh Chennithala leader demands probe to trace UAE phone

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was trying to put up a strong defensive against the allegations of receiving a costly mobile phone as a gift from the UAE consulate by demanding a police probe to trace the phone.

Chennithala earlier denied the allegations that he was presented a costly phone purchased by the firm entrusted with the controversial housing scheme funded by UAE agency, which is facing an allegation of paying kickbacks and flouting FCRA norms.

The Congress leader admitted that one of his personal staff members received a watch as a gift from the UAE consulate and added that a protocol department officer in the state government received a phone as a gift. The protocol officer was a personal staff member of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan while he serving as Home Minister, Chennithala said that since the gifts were given through lucky dip at the UAE national day celebrations the officials needed to be flayed for accepting the gifts.

Reiterating that he did not receive any phone as a gift, Chennithala submitted a petition to state police chief Loknath Beheral to trace the phones in question using its IMEI numbers in order to find its users. The bills of the phones had already come out.

However, the police are yet to take any action on the petition as no offences were involved. Police were seeking legal opinion on the matter.

Chennithala's fresh move might be aimed at putting the ruling left-front in a tight spot as the chances of those associated with the left-front government receiving the phones as gifts could not be ruled out. Chennithala had even raised suspicions whether the costly phone was siphoned off by someone by misleading the consulate authorities. Chennithala's exposure that a protocol department officer receiving phone as a gift would restrict the left-front from further attacking Chennithala over the issue.

Santosh Eapen, managing director of the private firm entrusted with the construction of the UAE agency funded housing scheme, had mentioned in his anticipatory bail plea before the Kerala High Court that former employee of UAE consulate Swapna Suresh wanted him to buy five costly mobile phones and one of the phones was gifted to Chennithala. The CBI is now probing into the allegations over the Rs. 20 crore Emirates Red Crescent funded housing scheme.