Kerala cop suspended after foreigner pours liquor on road

The suspension of a police officer in Kerala in connection with a foreigner being intercepted for carrying three liquor bottles without bills has triggered resentment among the police officials.

The incident received much attention after a video of the foreigner emptying the liquor bottles in front of the police in protest went viral on social media.

On New Year's Eve, a Swedish national Stephen Asberg running homestay at the popular tourist spot Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram was intercepted by the police as part of routine checking. In the viral video, Asberg could be seen emptying the liquor bottles stating that he forgot to collect bills from the government-run retail outlet from which he bought the liquor.

A police official could be also seen telling Asberg that he was not asked to empty the bottle but needed to produce the bill only.

Several on social media criticised that the incident as a shame for the Kerala tourism sector.

Kerala tourism minister Mohammed Riyaz also expressed his displeasure openly, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a report from police higher-ups. Based on the report, a grade sub-inspector, identified as T K Shaji, was placed under suspension on Saturday itself.

But the police associations conveyed strong displeasure over the action.

Police sources said that there was an instruction from higherups to be vigilant against alcohol and drug abuse on the beach during New Year celebrations as many families used to turn up at the beach. The chances of supply of spurious liquor were there. As part of it, the police asked the foreigner to produce bills for the liquor bottles.

The police personnel did not ask him to empty the bottles but was asked only to produce bills. It seems the foreign national deliberately emptied the bottle as he noticed that someone was shooting the incident. The action against police officer who was only discharging his duties was indeed demoralising the entire force, the sources said.

Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty even called on the foreigner in person to express the government's regret over the incident.

