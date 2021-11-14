Kerala cops accused of killing pet while trying to nab criminal

A police team in Kerala was accused of killing a pet while searching for an accused in a house.

The dog, a pug, was killed in the incident that took place at Chengamanad, on the outskirts of the Ernakulam district on Saturday evening.

While the pet's owner alleged that it was a deliberate act by the police, the police maintained that it was out of self-defence and there was no intent to kill the pet.

A police team from the Chengamanad station led by an inspector went to the house of one Mary in the locality to nab her son Justin, who was said to be involved in some criminal cases.

Mary alleged that the police team barged into the house while she was alone. The pet went towards them and a police official hit it with a wooden log that led to its death.

Sources told DH that Mary sent a petition to the district police chief and kept the dead pet in her fridge to conduct the postmortem examination.

The state has witnessed many instances of pets being killed brutally and the Kerala High Court registered a case suo moto after a pet was killed in Thiruvananthapuram.

The court even titled the case in the name of the pet, Bruno, a labrador.

