Kerala cops file case over mic glitch during CM’s speech

In a strange move, Kerala Police filed a suo motu case in connection with the malfunctioning of a microphone during Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s speech at the late Congress leader Oommen Chandy’s memorial meeting.

With the incident drawing widespread criticism and mocking, the chief minister stepped in and directed the police not to take any further action. Following Vijayan’s instruction, the police returned the seized equipment to sound system operator Renjith.

The mic had malfunctioned for a few seconds while Vijayan was addressing the Congress’ memorial event on Monday.

Renjith said the mic malfunctioned as the cables got slightly disconnected owing to a crowd near the amplifier. The issue was sorted out within 10 seconds, he said.

The case was registered on Tuesday under section 118 (e) Kerala Police Act, 2011 (pertaining to any person who knowingly does any act which causes danger to public or failure in public safety). No one was named in the FIR.

Thiruvananthapuram city deputy commissioner of Police V Ajith told the reporters the FIR was registered only for examining the technical aspects so as to avoid such lapses at VIP functions in future.

Meanwhile, KPCC president K Sudhakaran said the fresh developments show the degradation of the chief minister’s position. Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the police would have registered the FIR only after getting instructions from the CMO.

“Are you guys joking, @kerala police? You got to be proud that Kerala Police is the first force in the world to file a case against a “Mike” suo moto. Ofcourse it’s a gravest violation of public order if a 10 sec technical glitch happens in the mike when @pinarayi vijayan is speaking,” Satheesan tweeted.