Kerala cops use force to stop protesting party workers

Things went from bad to worse after top Congress leaders left the protest venue when angry party workers tried to break the police barricades

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 16 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 23:31 ist

A march taken out by the Congress to the Kerala Raj Bhavan on Thursday to protest against the ED action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turned violent.

The stir staged as part of nationwide agitation called by the Congress turned violent after party leaders including Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan left the venue.

Workers of Congress, Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union, including women, tried to break the police barricades. Some workers also climbed the barricades shouting slogans supporting Rahul Gandhi.

Subsequently, the police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the workers. Some workers suffered minor injuries.

Police sources said that they used force after stones were pelted at the police.

