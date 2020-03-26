Kerala counters British national's plight over 'appalling' condition of Kochi hospital

With a relative of a Covid-19 infected British couple under treatment at Kochi in Kerala reportedly alleging of 'appalling, unsanitary conditions' at the government medical college hospital, Kerala has countered it by bringing out video footage of the Covid-19 isolation rooms.

Ernakulam district collector S Suhas said that the best possible facilities were being provided to the foreign nationals.

"The patients are accommodated in single rooms with attached washrooms. They are provided with wet wipes, tissue papers provided by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation. They are given special continental items of their choice for breakfast , lunch and dinner and provided dry fruits as well as fresh fruits and fruit juices. They are provided non A/C rooms as the norms stipulates room with good ventilation and sunlight. The isolation rooms are cleaned six times a day," said a social media post by the collector.

Some international media reports quoted the daughter of a Covind infected couple under treatment at the Kochi medical college stating that they were in a 'filthy hospital isolation units infested with rat droppings and were without bedding, toilet paper, soap, towels and only had very basic food rations.

This prompted the district administration to release a video footage citing that clean rooms were provided to the Covid infected.

Of the seven British nationals tested positive for Covid and admitted to the medical college hospital in Kochi, three were already tested negative. They were among the group of British national who were offloaded minutes before they were about to leave the country ignoring directive of health authorities. One of them was initially tested positive and later six more were tested positive.