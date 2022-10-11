Kerala couple held for killing 2 women in 'human sacrifice'

Two women in their 50s, who were reported missing from Kochi in Kerala, were murdered, dismembered and buried in a suspected case of “ritualistic human sacrifice” by a couple in Pathanamthitta.

Bhagaval Singh, a traditional healer, and wife Laila were taken into custody along with Mohammed Shafi alias Rasheed, who allegedly organised the black magic rituals and lured the victims.

Rosely and Padmam, who used to sell lottery tickets on the streets, were reported missing in June and September. An investigation into complaints filed by their families unravelled the gruesome murder. The victims’ bodies were chopped into pieces and buried on the premises of the couple’s house. The bodies were recovered on Tuesday.

Kochi Police Commissioner H Nagaraju said prima facie it appeared to be a case of human sacrifice for the financial prosperity of the couple.

Sources said Shafi contacted Singh through a fake social media account and offered to conduct poojas. Locals said the couple was known to be financially sound.

Shafi lured the women by offering good money for small roles in films. The two were allegedly tied to a bed, killed and chopped into pieces.

Shafi, accused of raping a 75-year-old woman, is learnt to be on bail.