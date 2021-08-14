Kerala court allows Sister Lucy to stay at FCC convent

A court in Wayanad has allowed sister Lucy Kalappura to stay at the convent of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) until the case regarding her eviction is decided.

Sister Kalappura told PTI that the Munsiff court at Mananthavady on Friday allowed her prayer to stay at the convent till the matter before the court is disposed of. She further said a detailed order is awaited.

Recently, the Kerala High Court had said police protection against eviction cannot be provided to Kalappura, who has been expelled from the FCC for alleged violations of its rules, at the Karackamala convent, where she is presently staying.

The nun, who had argued her case in person, told the high court that she has challenged the order of eviction against her before a civil court and till that is decided she wishes to continue staying at the convent.

The court had referred the case back to the Munsiff court. The High Court had said that her life and property can be protected by the police at any other place of residence, but not at the convent.

She had told the High Court that it may withdraw the police protection granted to her, but she should be allowed to stay at the convent as she has no other place to go to.

Sister Kalappura, who took part in a protest by nuns belonging to Missionaries of Jesus Congregation seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, was expelled by the FCC under the Roman Catholic Church in August 2019.

The congregation, in its notice, had termed as "grave violations" Sister Lucy possessing a driving licence, buying a car, taking a loan for it and publishing a book and spending money without the permission and knowledge of her superiors and the Vatican had ratified the decision.

However, Sister Kalappura has denied the charges levelled against her by the congregation, saying many of them were a "deliberate attempt to paint her in bad light.