Kerala antiques dealer found guilty of raping minor

Kerala court finds controversial antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal guilty of raping minor

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced later.

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jun 17 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 12:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court in Kerala on Saturday found controversial self-styled antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal guilty of raping a minor girl a few years ago.

Mavunkal has been found guilty of raping the daughter of his maid multiple times since 2019 by the Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO), Ernakulam.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced later.

Read | Two customs officials in Kerala held for nexus with smugglers

A native of Cherthala, Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the district crime branch, which has been investigating a case of cheating Rs 10 crore from different people.

Mavunkal was arrested on September 25, 2021, in one of the cheating cases against him. He has been in jail since then and is now accused in around 10 cases.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit

Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit

Challenges of a greying population

Challenges of a greying population

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

A theory of justice

A theory of justice

Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Is our furniture going pudgy?

Is our furniture going pudgy?

 