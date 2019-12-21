Kerala court issues warrant against Shashi Tharoor

A local court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday issued a warrant for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a case alleging that he insulted the Hindu Nair women of Kerala in one of his books.

The additional chief judicial magistrate court had earlier sent a notice to Tharoor to appear on Saturday in connection with the case.

Since Tharoor did not turn up, the warrant was issued.

In the book, The Great Indian Novel, Tharoor mentioned that there was a time when men of the Hindu Nair community would know that their wives were free to receive them only if another man's slippers were not seen outside the door.

Though the book was written in 1989, the excerpts from the book were widely spread in Kerala during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign.

A woman hailing from Thiruvananthapuram filed a defamation petition against Tharoor in this connection.

Based on that the court had earlier issued a notice to Tharoor.