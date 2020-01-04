Kerala court junks actor Dileep's discharge petition

A trial court on Saturday dismissed a plea filed by Malayalam film actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case of alleged abduction and molestation of a south Indian actress in 2017, seeking to exclude him from the list of accused.

Special Public Prosecutor A Sureshan said the additional special sessions court in Ernakulam admitted the prosecution argued that there is prima facie evidence against him in the crime and dismissed the plea of the actor who is eighth accused in the case.

The court also did not allow a plea by the actor to grant 10 days time to file the appeal in a higher court in the light of the Supreme Court order in November 2019 that the trial should be completed in six months.

The court directed all the accused including Dileep to be present on January 6 when the court frames charges against the accused.

In his plea, the actor, who had earlier examined the visual evidence of the alleged criminal act at a trial courtroom here, had claimed there was no evidence to prosecute him as an accused in the case.

The court is hearing the case in-camera.

On December 19, Dileep along with his lawyers and a technical expert had examined the contents of the electronic records at the closed room of the court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed that the actor be allowed to inspect the records to enable him to present an effective defence during the trial.

In February 2017, the film actress was allegedly abducted and molested by the accused.

Seven people, including key accused 'Pulsar' Suni were arrested in connection with the actress' abduction case.

There are 10 accused in the case.

The entire act had allegedly taken place in a moving vehicle, which was filmed by the accused to blackmail her.

Dileep was subsequently arrested and arrayed as an accused in connection with offences under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

The top court had directed that the trial in case be concluded expeditiously, preferably within six months from the date of the judgement.

A woman judge is hearing the case.

In February 2019, the High Court while considering a plea seeking to transfer the case to a Sessions Court headed by a woman judge to conduct the trial had ordered the CBI special court Judge-III Ernakulam Honey M Varghese to complete the trial expeditiously.

The Supreme Court has directed that the trial should be completed in six months.