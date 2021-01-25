Kerala court orders man to return Rs 2.71 cr in cash, gold worth Rs 1.01 cr and pay maintenance of Rs 70,000 per month to wife

A family court in Kerala has ordered a person to pay a maintenance charge of Rs. 70,000 per month to his wife and child as well as to return Rs 2.72 crore in cash, 424 sovereign gold ornaments worth Rs 1.01 crore, diamonds worth Rs 26 lakh and house hold items worth Rs 24 lakh.

The family court at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district in Kerala issued the order considering the petition of Thrissur native Sruthi J against her husband Dr. Sreethu Gopi as well as in-laws hailing from Kozhikode. Judge S S Seena issued the order in November, official copy of which was available recently.

Advocate Benny M. Kalan, who appeared for the woman, said that it could be for the first time that such a huge compensation was being awarded as maintenance. While Rs 40,000/month was awarded for the wife, Rs 30,000/month was awarded for their 6-year-old son.

The couple got married in 2012. As soon as their marriage was fixed, Sreethu and his family kept on demanding money citing various needs. Sruthi's father, who is an NRI, made all the payments through his NRI account and hence, there were proper evidence. Sruthi's claim for gold ornaments weighing about 424 sovereign and diamonds given as dowry could be established using their wedding album. The maintenance amount was ascertained by considering the present earnings of the husband, said the lawyer.

Sruthi had even filed a criminal case against her husband earlier, and he was also arrested in the case. Sruthi was harassed because their child was autistic, the lawyer said.

The respondent has the option of filing appeal.