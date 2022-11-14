Kerala court gives 11 RSS workers lifer for 2013 murder

Kerala court sentences 11 RSS workers to life in 2013 murder case

In 2013 Anavoor Narayanan Nair was hacked to death when RSS workers came to attack his son, then area secretary of SFI

  • Nov 14 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 21:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Kerala sessions court on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment 11 RSS workers for the murder of Anavoor Narayanan Nair in 2013.

Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Judge Kavitha Gangadharan, who sentenced the 11 to a life term, imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on three of the accused, Special Public Prosecutor Murukkumpuzha R Vijayakumaran Nair, who confirmed the verdict, said. The detailed order is not yet available.

All the 11 accused RSS workers were convicted in the case on November 11. Nair was hacked to death by the RSS workers who came to his house to attack his son, Sivaprasad, who was the then area secretary of SFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), on November 5, 2013. The police had said that a mob barged into their residence in the night and first attacked Nair, who came to the rescue of his son.

