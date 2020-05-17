Kerala COVID-19 active cases cross 100 mark again

The COVID-19 active cases in Kerala that came down to 16 on May 8 is again witnessing a spike with the active cases reaching 101 in ten days time as more Keralites returning from other states and countries being tested positive.

Of the 14 tested positive in Kerala on Sunday, ten came from other states and three from abroad, including a UP native who came by ship from Maldives to Kochi. Of the 101 active cases now, 76 were those who came from other states and abroad while others contracted infection from them.

So far 601 COVID-19 active cases were reported in Kerala. The highest number of active cases in Kerala was on April 6 with 266 active cases when the total COVID-19 cases reported was 327. Since them the number of active cases was witnessing a steady decline and reached 16 by May 8.

But as anticipated by the state, the number of active cases again started going up with evacuation of NRIs and return of people from other states.

State health department sources said most of the fresh cases being reported so far were not in severe condition. The state is trying for early detection of all COVID-19 cases and thereby bringing down the mortality rate.