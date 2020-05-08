Kerala COVID-19 active cases down to 16 on 100th day

While one fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Kerala on Friday, ten more got recovered from the infection bringing down the total active cases to 16.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was 100 days since the first COVID-19 case in India was reported in Kerala on January 30 and Kerala managed to flatten the curve and ensure a very high recovery rate. He also said that Kerala was geared up to face any fresh spike in COVID-19 cases as NRIs and Keralites from other states start coming in.

So far 503 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala, of which 484 already recovered and three died. The fresh case on Friday was a kidney patient who came down from Chennai All the ten recovered on Friday were from Kannur district.