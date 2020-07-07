Kerala Covid-19 death audit report finds fatigability as an early symptom

A death audit report on Covid-19 by Kerala government found that fatigability or tiredness are also early symptoms of Covid-19 and suggested that proper awareness in this regard may help in picking patients at the early stages of infection itself.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The report also recommended setting up of all treatment facilities, including convalescent plasma therapy and plasma banks, in all districts, ensuring first point of contact with health system on time, speeding up of test results and strengthening of the reverse quarantining to minimise Covid-19 death rates.

Kerala is having a low death rate of 0.5 percent. The death audit was conducted by a team led by Kerala Health principal secretary Rajan Khobragade based on 22 deaths in Kerala till June 30.

According to the report, 64 percent had history of travel, with UAE and Mumbai being the top destinations and 77 percent were aged above 50. Fatigability, breathlessness and fever were the most common symptoms. Tiredness or fatigability may be surrogate of breathlessness and hence it is important to include this in the campaign so that we can pick ‘at risk’ individuals early.

Around 95 percent had two or more complications. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, pneumonia, Cytokine release syndrome, acute kidney injury and myocarditis were the common complications. While 63 percent patients required invasive ventilation, half of the patients received anticoagulant therapy and steroids, said the report.