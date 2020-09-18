Kerala: Covid-19 positive sexual abuse survivor tries to end life

A 19-year old Covid-19 infected girl who suffered sexual abuse by an ambulance driver at Pathanamthitta in Kerala recently made a bid to end her life.

According to sources, the girl made a hanging bid at the hospital in Kottayam district where she is under Covid-19 treatment. Owing to the timely intervention of the hospital staff, she was saved. The incident took place on Thursday evening.

The exact cause for making the bid was yet to be ascertained. However, the girl had suffered severe mental shock following the sexual abuse in the ambulance and counseling was also being provided to her.

The girl suffered sexual abuse by an ambulance driver while she was being shifted from home to hospital after being tested Covid-19 positive on September 5.

The incident triggered a major row in Kerala as there were no nurses or health workers in the ambulance while the girl was collected. The ambulance driver dropped another woman in the ambulance at another hospital and took the ambulance to a deserted area during the dark hours and sexually abused her. An audio of the accused tendering apology to the victim after the sexual abuse had also come out.