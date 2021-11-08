Kerala Covid death rate keeps on increasing

Low Covid death rate that has been one of the highlights of Kerala's fight against Covid is facing setback as the death rate has been steadily increasing over the last couple of months as the backlog of the Covid death reporting system is being cleared.

While Kerala's Covid death was around 0.4 percent in August, now it close to 0.7 percent with the total deaths at 33,978.

It is likely to go up further as only around half of the 7,000 odd Covid deaths that remained unreported due to backlog were so far included in the state's official list of Covid deaths. Moreover, over 20,000 appeals for considering many deaths as Covid deaths in accordance with the revised norms of the centre for distributing compensations were so far received by the state health department.

A section of doctors and the opposition political parties in Kerala were alleging that the state government was manipulating the Covid death figures in order to keep the death rate low. But the state government countered it by maintaining that there were technical flaws in the death reporting system and hence formal declaration of 7,000 odd deaths as Covid deaths got delayed. However, even a month after Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirming that around 7,000 Covid deaths were underreported, only around half were included in the officials list so far.

Kerala could however still heave a sigh of relief as the death rate was low compared to the national average of 1.34 percent.

Meanwhile, the state still has 71,316 active Covid cases and test positivity rate is still at around 10 percent.

Covid restrictions were almost eased with schools and colleges reopening.