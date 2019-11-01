Kerala CPI reiterates fake encounter allegation

DHNS
Thiruvananthapuram,
  Nov 01 2019
  • updated: Nov 01 2019, 19:30pm ist

Causing further embarrassment to the ruling CPM in Kerala, a delegation of CPI, a key coalition partner of the ruling front, on Friday visited the forest areas where four Maoists were killed and reiterated that it was a fake encounter.

The delegation, comprising senior party leaders and MLAs, maintained that there was no evidence of a real encounter at the Agali forest area in Palakkad district and hence the suspicion that it was fake encounter was now almost confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that it was a real encounter as the Maoists initially opened fire.

