Kerala CPI(M) expels two youths facing UAPA charges

The CPI (M) in Kerala seems to be in a confused state over two young party workers form Kozhikode district, Alan Suhaib and Thaha Fazal, who were charged under UAPA for alleged maoist links.

The CPI (M) Kerala state secretary said on Sunday that the two were already expelled from party, while the party district secretary stated three weeks back that the two were still party members.

After the two were arrested in November last and a UAPA case registered, several top CPI (M) leaders, including general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, flayed the move. However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly defended the police action and stated that the two were maoists.

The CPI (M) Kerala state secretary's statement came as a surprise as Vijayan had announced in the Assembly on February 5 that he wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah urging that the decision for NIA probe into the case be revoked and the state police would probe. Vijayan's announcement had triggered speculation that the CPI (M) might go soft on the two.

Last month, CPI (M) Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan said that the two were still party members. The party inquiry could not be completed as they were in remand. He also said that instead of framing them as maoists, the party should try to correct the youngsters.

Despite the Congress-led Opposition's attempt to take political mileage out of the issue by backing the youths, the Chief Minister was adamant on his stand.