Kerala: CPI(M) levels allegations against KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in POCSO case

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has triggered a row by alleging links to Congress state president K Sudhakaran in a case under POCSO Act.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the victim in a POCSO case, in which fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was sentenced to life on Saturday, had said in her statement that Sudhakaran was present at Monson's house when she was sexually assaulted.

Sudhakaran reacted swiftly by denying the allegations and warning of legal action against Govindan. "The allegations are totally baseless. How can Govindan talk about the confidential statement of a sexual assault victim? Legal action would be taken against Govindan for making baseless allegations,' said Sudhakaran.

Govindan's remarks were at a meet the press in Thiruvananthapuram. "The victim in the POCSO case said in her statement that Sudhakaran was present when she was sexually assaulted. There were some media reports in this regard. The Crime Branch would require to quiz Sudhakaran in this connection. Sudhakaran is also a co-accused in cheating cases against Mavunkal. Things are moving in a serious direction,' Govindan said.

Govindan had recently made a remark that all those who hatch conspiracies against the CPI(M) government and CPI(M)'s feeder outfits would face police action and journalists would not be an exemption.

Sudhakaran was recently made a co-accused in a cheating case against Mavunkal. Though he was summoned by the Crime Branch for quizzing last week, he sought time and moved the HC seeking anticipatory bail fearing arrest. Mavunkal allegedly took Rs 25 lakh from some persons in Sudhakaran's presence in 2018 making them believe that Sudhakaran would help in clearing objections of the Centre in releasing the Rs 2.62 lakh crore due to Mavunkal from abroad on account of antique trade. The complainants also alleged that Mavunkal gave Rs. 10 lakh to Sudhakaran in their presence.