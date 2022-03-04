Kerala CPI(M) replaces seniors with youngsters in state forums; Kodiyeri re-elected as secretary

CPI (M) politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been reelected as party state secretary in Kerala for the third consecutive term.

The four-day state conference in Kochi that ended on Friday also decided to induct many new and young faces in the party state secretariat and state committee. The age limit of 75 was followed with 13 senior leaders being dropped, while exemption was given to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A vision document for Kerala development with the aim of evolving a 'New Kerala' by the next 25 years has been the highlight of the conference, especially the decision to favour private and foreign investments in key sectors like education. The CPI(M) had earlier carried out strong agitations against private and foreign investments and hence, the move was considered as a major policy shift.

The party conference also witnessed the CPI(M), which is in power only in Kerala now, taking a balanced approach towards the Congress. Even as the Congress is the main opposition party in Kerala, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, criticised only the BJP-RSS in his inaugural address. His silence on Congress was quite noticed. But he later said at a press conference that the Congress became weak to fight the BJP at the national level and any Congress leader may join BJP anytime. Only a strong coalition of left parties could bring together all secular parties to fight the BJP, he said.

The eight new members in the 17-member party state secretariat included Public Works and Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas, who is the son-in-law of the Pinarayi Vijayan, former MP P K Biju and former MLA M Swaraj, all in their forties.

Triggering a row, party leader P Sasi, who earlier faced sexual allegations and was suspended from party, was inducted to the sate committee. Veteran leader V S Achuthanandan, who kept off from the state conference owing to ill health, has been made a special invitee in the committee. CPM's Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas is a special invitee to the state committee.

DYFI national president A A Rahim and Kerala State Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome were among the youngsters inducted to the state committe. Women representation remains almost the same.

Sixty-eight-year-old Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, a native of CPI(M)'s stronghold Kannur, is considered to be a close confident of Pinarayi Vijayan. He was a former home minster and succeeded Vijayan as the party state secretary in 2015. He kept off from the party secretary post for a brief period citing health reasons. Close on the heels of the arrest of his younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a drug trafficking racket, his elder son also faced allegations of impregnating a Mumbai-based woman who was a formed bar dancer in Dubai.

