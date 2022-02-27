Kerala CPI(M) state conference to commence from March 1

The CPI(M) Kerala state conference to be held from March 1 to 3 assumes much political significance as the political line of the party in the lone state in which it is in power will come up for discussion, especially the approach towards the Congress at the national level.

Even as the draft resolution for the upcoming CPI(M) party national congress to be held in April in Kerala suggested electoral tactics of pooling maximum anti-BJP votes, the party Kerala leadership is generally not in favour of an alliance with the Congress at the national level especially since the Congress is the key opposition party in Kerala.

Being the lone state where the CPI(M) is in power, the political stand of the party's Kerala unit may hold more weightage.

CPI(M) politburo member M A Baby told DH that the political resolution for the party congress was being discussed at all levels of the party. But the key focus of the state conference would be on strengthening the party in the state, issues faced by the party as well as the state governance. A perspective plan document on a new Kerala would be also discussed in detail in the state conference.

Sources close to the party said that the state conference would witness 77-year old Pinarayi Vijayan reinforcing his command over the party and his close confident Kodiyeri Balakrishnan might continue as the party state secretary for the third-term.

The state conference may also witness more youngsters and women being inducted to the party state bodies. Already in the district level adequate representation was given to women and youth. Even as the party had set un upper age limit of 75 for being in party key forums, relaxations would be given to prominent leaders.

