Kerala CPI(M)'s coalition partner flays police action on media  

The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, which has been facing flak for allegedly muzzling media using the police force, found itself in an embarrassing situation on Friday when the state president of a coalition partner in the ruling front also made similar criticisms.

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader and former MP M V Shreyams Kumar, who is the managing director of Mathrubhumi media group, alleged that the police was putting some Mathrubhumi news channel reporters under pressure after registering a case against them.

“The reporters have been accused of obstructing the discharge of duties and functions of police officers in connection with the transportation of the Kozhikode train arson case accused from Maharashtra to Kerala,” he said.

Kumar said that the police had been pressurising the channel reporters to name a senior police officer in the alleged leak of information regarding the train arson case accused.

“Even as the incident took place in April, the case was initiated after a month in May only. There seems to be some motives behind intimidating the journalists,” Kumar alleged, taking part in a programme for Asianet News channel.

Most recently, a reporter for Asianet News was booked in a conspiracy case filed by a leader of CPI(M)'s student outfit Students' Federation of India. The incident triggered a flurry of strong criticisms against the CPI(M) government.

Meanwhile, a reporter of another leading Malayalam daily is also facing a police probe in connection with a report regarding backdoor appointments in a state public sector undertaking.