Kerala CPM denies Swapna’s allegations

The ruling CPM in Kerala and the alleged mediator have denied the allegations of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh that the latter was offered Rs 30 crore for handing over all evidence against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

Swapna had also alleged that she received death threats from the ‘mediator’.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan told reporters that he wasn’t aware of the alleged mediator Vijesh Pillai, adding that he would move the court against the baseless allegations.

CPM state secretariat later issued a statement terming the allegations as absurd and also alleged that a section of the media and the Opposition parties were involved behind the developments.

“Cases concerning gold smuggling are currently being probed by central agencies. Then how can the state government settle the cases?” the CPM state secretariat asked in a statement.

Meanwhile, the alleged mediator Pillai told reporters that he had met Swapna regarding a web series for his OTT platform and offered up to 30% revenue.

He also said that he had no links with any political parties.

Since his native place falls close to the CPM secretary’s, he had ‘casually mentioned it’ during the chat with her, he said.

He also said that he had sent a complaint to the police against Swapna for raising the baseless allegations.

Swapna later said that she had evidence for the allegations and she had handed over those to the probeofficers.