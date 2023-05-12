Kerala CPM MLA allegedly hurt doctors citing Dr. Vandana Das's fate

Kerala: CPM MLA's remarks against doctors trigger row

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 12 2023, 17:33 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 19:37 ist
Doctors and medical students raise slogans during their protest in front of the State Secretariat against the killing of a female house surgeon Vandana Das who was stabbed to death by a violent patient at Kottarakkara taluk hospital, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Amidst the criticism against Kerala Health Minister Veena George over her remark regarding the murder of a young doctor, another CPM woman MLA allegedly hurt doctors at a government hospital in Kerala stating that their improper behaviour was often leading to unfortunate incidents.

MLA of Kongad in Palakkad district K Santhakumari allegedly told doctors at the Palakkad district hospital that it was owing to the indifferent deeds of the doctors that they were facing unfortunate incidents.

Also Read | Kerala doctor murder, Pinarayi Vijayan-led govt mulls stringent law to curb attacks

Santhakumari had taken her husband with fever to the hospital on Thursday. She alleged that the doctors were not treating her husband properly and she only questioned it.

The MLA as well as doctors have submitted petitions to the higher-ups about the incident. The health department is inquiring into the matter.

Meanwhile, the protest against the health minister for her remark that Dr Vandana Das could have gotten scared by the attack owing to her lack of experience was still continuing. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that Dr. Das's father Mohandas had told him that the minister's remark had hurt the family.

The minister however justified the remark stating that she had only quoted the version of the authorities at the taluk hospital where Dr. Das suffered the fatal attack by a person brought by the police on Wednesday.

