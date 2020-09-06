Kerala daily Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark

Daily Covid-19 cases in Kerala crossed the 3,000-mark on Sunday as 3,082 fresh cases were reported.

The fresh spike could be also seen as an indicator of the projections of health experts and the Kerala government that there could be an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases in the state after the Onam festival season. So far the highest number of daily cases was around 2650.

The total active cases reached 22,676 by Sunday. With ten more Covid-19 deaths, the total Covid-19 deaths in the state reached 347.

The state could heave a sigh of relief over comparatively high recovery numbers. On Sunday 2,196 recovered from Covid. A total of 64,755 persons so far recovered from COVID in Kerala.

Experts had projected that the state might witness 5,000 to 10,000 daily fresh cases in September. Hence the state government was setting up more first-line treatment centres. State capital Thiruvananthapuram was having the highest number of active cases, around 5,000.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that any further total lockdown may not help in containing the spread. The emphasis would be given on massive awareness and enforcement, he said.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala has been steadily increasing as the number of daily tests was increased. At present, around 40,000 tests are being done daily.