Kerala death toll cross 40

Death toll in the natural calamities in Kerala over the last four days crossed 40 by Saturday morning as more bodies were recovered from various parts of the state.

At Puthumala in Wayanad and Kavalapara in Malappuram, where major landslides occurred on Thursday, scores of people were still feared to be trapped under the debris.

Massive rescue operations could not be initiated at both these hilly remote areas yet due to the rough weather and chances for further landslides. Defence, NDRF, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services and police personnel were carrying out the rescue operations.

Eight bodies were so far recovered from Puthumala and three from Kavalapara.

Many parts of Kasargod were also remaining flooded. Heavy rains were reported from many southern parts of the district on Friday night and Saturday morning also.

The water level at Palakkad district was also rising alarmingly. Parts of Kozhikode, Kannur, Ernakulam and Thrissur started flooding.

Baiju, an engineer with Kerala State Electricity Board, who was on duty, died on Friday morning as a boat capsized.

Train services have also been affected with 12 trains being cancelled so far. The authorities were exploring the option of operating domestic flights from the naval air station in Kochi as the Nedumbaserry airport in the city was closed for operations owing to floods.

Meanwhile, the government stepped up efforts to shift more people from calamity prone areas to relief camps. As on Saturday morning, 1.08 lakh persons were at 1002 relief camps across the state.

According to the IMD forecast on Saturday morning, very heavy rainfall is likely at eight district and red alert was sounded in these districts. It included hilly district of Wayanad, Malappuram and Kasargod. However, the rains intensity might come down in the coming days.