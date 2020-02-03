Kerala declares coronavirus infection as state calamity as third confirmed case is detected

As the third case of coronavirus infection in India was reported from Kerala and over 2,239 persons still under surveillance, Kerala has declared the coronavirus infection as a state calamity.

Of the 2,239 under surveillance, 84 were at hospitals with symptoms like cough and sore throat. Hence, health authorities anticipate more positive coronavirus cases in Kerala as the test results of over 50 are awaited.

The third case was also confirmed to have hit a student at Kasargod in North Kerala, who also returned from Wuhan in China recently. All the three students who were so far tested positive for coronavirus infection were known to each other and traveled from China to India on the same day. Hence they all could have got the infection from the same source, health department sources said.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja Teacher said that even now some persons who returned from China and other coronavirus hit countries were unwilling to be under surveillance. Legal action would be initiated if they insist to keep away from medical attention. The State Disaster Management Authority apex committee headed by the Chief Secretary recommended to declare the coronavirus infection as a state calamity after reviewing the present situation.

The minister said that the condition of all the three tested positive for coronavirus were stable and were not having any serious medical issues now. The other two students were at Alappuzha and Thrissur districts. The student from Kasargod was under surveillance at Kanhangad district hospital isolation ward.

North Kerala districts of Malappuram and Kozhikode have the maximum number of persons under surveillance, 315 and 291 respectively, while Kasargod district close to Mangaluru have about 80 under surveillance.

While test result of over 50 persons were still awaited from the National Institute of Virology in Pune, coronavirus testing began at NIV's unit at Alappuzha in Kerala from Monday. This would help avoid delay in getting the test results of corona suspects, said the health minister.

Meanwhile, parents of some students from China quarantined in Delhi raised concerns over the conditions of the quarantine facilities. They also urged the Kerala government for arrangements to bring them to Kerala.