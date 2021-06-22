Kerala detects three cases of Delta plus Covid-19 variant

Three persons in Kerala were so far found to be infected with the Delta plus variants of Covid-19.

While one case was reported in a four-year-old child in Pathanamthitta, the other cases were found among two women in Palakkad district.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that even as chances of a third wave were still prevailing, experts said that the Delta plus variants detected so far did not trigger any concern of the beginning of a third wave.

Meanwhile, the state government decided to allow worship centres to permit the entry of people at places where the test positivity rate is below 16 per cent. Only 15 persons would be allowed at a time.

The state government also decided to carry out a vaccination drive for those in the 18-23 age group so as to reopen colleges.