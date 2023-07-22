Kerala district starts sign language literacy mission

Kerala district kicks off sign language literacy mission

Though the hearing and speech impaired people communicate with each other easily, they find it difficult to communicate with the general public.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 22 2023, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 08:55 ist
Sign language training for students and teachers in Thrissur. Credit: Special Arrangement

In a bid to ease certain problems being faced by the hearing and speech impaired while communicating with the general public, Thrissur district in Kerala has kicked off a sign language literacy mission.

The project, titled ‘Kaimozhi’, aims at imparting training to the public on basic sign languages so that the hearing and speech impaired individuals could communicate with others in society without difficulties. As an initial step, 240 students from 24 colleges in the district are now given the training and they have also started giving training to various groups.

Difficult with public

Even though the hearing and speech impaired people are now communicating with one another easily using sign languages, they often find it difficult to communicate with the general public, especially in emergency situations. Realising this, the Thrissur district administration recently launched the sign language literacy mission with the support of the National Institution of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR).

Also Read | Kerala govt to engage sign language interpreters for important events

Thrissur sub collector Mohammed Shafeek, who is coordinating the project, said the sign language training in alphabets, numbers, days, months, wishing, relationships, names of districts and other basic aspects were imparted to the 240 odd students and some teachers who came up to take part in the project voluntarily. Some of them have already started passing on the knowledge to small groups in colleges as well as family and friends circles.

Good response

The voluntary programme is receiving a good response from the students. Most of the students who turned up to become trainers were volunteers of the National Service Scheme units in colleges.

The sign language literacy programme is part of various initiatives of the district administration for the welfare of the differently abled under the ‘Sasneham Thrissur’ project.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Thrissur
Kerala
India News
Sign language

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon: Manipur internet ban backfires

DH Toon: Manipur internet ban backfires

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

POCSO Act: Punishing young love?

POCSO Act: Punishing young love?

'I raised a virtual pet'

'I raised a virtual pet'

 